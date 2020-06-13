Cut flowers, ornamental plants exports hit $40m in a year

TEHRAN – Iran exported nearly $40 million worth of cut flowers, ornamental plants during the previous Iranian calendar year of 1398 (ended on March 19), IRIB reported quoting an official with the Agriculture Ministry.

According to Gholamreza Taghavi, the country's trade balance for cut flowers and ornamental plants was $25 million positive last year, since only $15 million worth of such plants and flowers were imported into the country.

As reported, Iran’s southern and northern neighbors, including Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan were the top export destinations for the mentioned products last year.

The production of cut flowers, ornamental plants increased by about 22 to 25 percent in the mentioned year, the official said.

Currently, over 7,800 hectares of land, including greenhouses and farms, are under cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants, according to Taghavi.

"About four billion flowers, pots, and ornamental plants are grown in the country, every year,” he added.

According to the official, more than 150,000 people are working directly and indirectly in this field, and significant investments have been made by the private sector in this area.

Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and across the world, Taghavi said: "production, and exports [of cut flowers and ornamental plants] is faced with serious problems; currently, there is demand for flowers and ornamental plants in the country, however, the problem is transportation restrictions.”

Taghavi further noted that by providing proper export infrastructure, exports of such products can reach a very good level after the containment of the coronavirus.

EF/MA