560 rescue teams operating round-the-clock nationwide

TEHRAN – Some 560 relief and rescue teams are operating round-the-clock on roads, as well as coastal, maritime and mountainous areas across the country to provide services to those affected by the natural and man-caused incidents, head of the Red Crescent Society’s relief and rescue organization has announced.

These bases include 480 road bases, 20 coastal and maritime bases, 60 mountain bases, which provide 24-hour operations of rescue, relief, and search, IRNA quoted Mehdi Valipour as saying on Saturday.

He went on to say that the main tasks of specialized forces include, the technical rescue of people trapped in cars due to traffic accidents, and searching for injured people, and transferring the injured to medical centers and hospitals and in some cases emergency accommodation.

FB/MG

