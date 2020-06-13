Movies from Iran to compete in Croatia Supertoon animation festival

TEHRAN – Three movies from Iran will be competing in the 10th edition of the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia.

“Eaten” directed by Mohsen Rezapur, “The Eleventh Step” by Maryam Kashkulinia and “Through My Skin – Num” by Puyan Shadpur, Parastu Haqqi will be screened in various section of the festival, which will take place in the Adriatic city of Sibenik from July 20 to 24.

Produced at Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center, “Eaten” has been selected to be screened in the Planktoon – Animated Films for Children Competition.

The story of the animation is set on a mysterious, unknown planet, in which a rabbit-like creature is eaten by a wolf. It meets another rabbit-like creature in the wolf’s stomach and they begin a new life with each other, but that’s not the end of the story.

“The Eleventh Step” will also compete in the Planktoon category. The movie is about a little lion cub born in a zoo. The cub lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward his freedom.

“Through My Skin – Num” will be screened in the Supertune – Animated Music Videos Competition.

The Supertoon International Animation Festival specializes in short animated films and takes place every summer in Sibenik, turning the entire city into a bona fide open-air theater.

About 200 of the freshest, most interesting short animated films from around the world will be screened at Mala Loza and Gorica open-air cinemas with all the necessary precautions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and public gatherings.

Photo: “The Eleventh Step” by Maryam Kashkulinia.

