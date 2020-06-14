Nominees for Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year announced

TEHRAN – Five cultural figures were selected as the final nominees to compete for the title of the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year, the Art Bureau has announced.

The nominees are filmmaker Javad Afshar, painter Hassan Ruholamin, singer Gholamreza Sanatgar, graphic designer Mohammad-Saber Sheikhrezai and writer Mohsen Kazemi.

Afshar received the nomination for his docudrama “Gando” about the spy case of Iranian-American journalist Jason Rezaian.

Ruholamin was nominated for creating a painting in memory of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Sanatgar was nominated for his songs “Qassem Is Still Alive” and “O Iran”.

Kazemi received the nomination for writing the memoirs of Kazem Darabi, an Iranian suspect in the 1992 Mykonos Restaurant assassinations case in Berlin, in the book “Teahouse Painting”.

Five figures will be selected from the nominees as finalists.

The Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for 2019 was due to be announced during the 6th Islamic Revolution Art Week on April 9. However, the Art Bureau postponed the event due to the coronavirus outbreak and there are plans to hold a ceremony should the situation permit.

The Art Bureau has said that the institute plans to organize the art week as soon as possible.

The art week is organized every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini who was killed by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

Photo: (L to R) Javad Afshar, Mohammad-Saber Sheikhrezai, Mohsen Kazemi, Gholamreza Sanatgar and Hassan Ruholamin were nominated for the title of the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year.

RM/MMS/YAW