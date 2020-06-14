“99 Red Balloons” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of British writer Elisabeth Carpenter’s novel “99 Red Balloons” has been published in Tehran by Peydayesh Publications.

The gripping psychological thriller has been rendered into Persian by Maryam Arabi.

Two girls go missing, decades apart. What would you do if one was your daughter?

Eight-year-old Grace was last seen in a sweetshop. Her mother Emma is living a nightmare. But as her loved ones rally around her, cracks begin to emerge. What are the emails sent between her husband and her sister? Why does her mother take so long to join the search? And is there more to the disappearance of her daughter than meets the eye?

Meanwhile, the aging widow Maggie Sharples sees a familiar face in the newspaper. A face that jolts her from the pain of her existence into a spiraling obsession with another girl – the first girl who disappeared.

Carpenter lives in Preston with her family. She completed a BA in English literature with the Open University in 2011. Libby was awarded a Northern Writers’ New Fiction award, and was longlisted for Yeovil Literary Prize (2015 and 2016) and the MsLexia Women’s Novel award (2015).

She loves living in the north of England and sets most of her stories in the area. She currently works as a bookkeeper.

“11 Missed Calls”, “Only a Mother” and “The Woman Downstairs” are among her other noteworthy credits.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “99 Red Balloons” by Maryam Arabi.

