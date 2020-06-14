Mohammad Mousavi officially joins Saipa

TEHRAN – Iran middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi opted to join Iranian volleyball club Saipa.

The 32-year-old player, who was a member of Polish volleyball team Indykpol AZS Olsztyn last season, has penned a two-year contract with Saipa.

“I had offers from the European teams but I decided to return to Iran,” Mousavi said.

Russian volleyball team Kuzbass Kemerovo also wanted to sign Mousavi but reached an agreement with Serbian player Petar Krsmanovic.

Mousavi has already featured many Iranian teams, namely Shahrdari Varamin, Sarmayeh Bank, Matin, Paykan, Kalleh Mazandaran and Shahrdari Urmia and Giti Pasand.

Saipa have already completed the signing of Iran outside hitter Mohammadjavad Manavinejad.