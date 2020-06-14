Suspects arrested in Iran over recent arsons: police

TEHRAN — Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari has announced that a number of suspects linked with the recent acts of arson in certain parts of the country have been arrested.

Responding to reporters on Sunday, General Ashtari said that the police and other organizations in charge have taken action to handle the issue, Tasnim reported.

He said good measures have been taken in this regard.

“Some of the fires have started unintentionally and a number of others deliberately, and a number of individuals have been identified and arrested in connection with them,” the general added.

A series of mysterious blazes and wildfires in the past couple of weeks across Iran have raised concerns among the authorities and citizens.

Tehran's Fire Department announced on June 13 that a big fire at a flower market in the capital's Khavaran Road has been contained. There were no casualties, but 32 flower stands were destroyed.

Over the past week, several wildfires have also broken out in pastures and forests, as well as blazes in some parks in Tehran.

MH/PA