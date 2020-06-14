Book on Persian poet Omar Khayyam published in Turkey

TEHRAN – A book titled “Omar Khayyam: His Life, Thought, Works and Rubaiyat” (Ömer Hayyam: Hayati, Düsüncesi, Eserleri ve Rubaileri) has recently been published in Turkey.

Professor of Persian literature Ali Güzelyüz of Istanbul University is the author of the book released last week by Demavend Publications in Istanbul.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through a translation of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam by the English writer Edward Fitzgerald.

The book contains over 250 poems by Khayyam translated into Turkish by Güzelyüz.

Demavend has previously published the Safarnameh (“Book of Travel”), the most-celebrated prose work of the Persian poet and mystic Abu Muin Naser-e Khusraw al-Marvazi al-Qubadiyani, known as Naser-e Khusraw who lived during the eleventh century.

It is a diary describing his seven-year journey through Syria and Palestine.

The publisher has also published books by numerous Iranian literati, including Sohrab Sepehri and Forugh Farrokhzad.

Photo: Cover of Ömer Hayyam: Hayati, Düsüncesi, Eserleri ve Rubaileri authored by Turkish scholar Ali Güzelyüz.

