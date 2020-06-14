Esteghlal looking for agreement with Schaefer in Dubai

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Esteghlal are going to arrange a meeting with German coach Winfried Schaefer in Dubai, the UAE.

The Iranian team have to pay the coach’s payment otherwise, they will be punished by FIFA and could face money punishment, points deduction and transfer ban.

The Blues have been ordered to pay 550,000 USD to Schaefer by FIFA.

Now, Esteghlal’s head of international relations Kazem Ghayyem is going to travel to Dubai to negotiate with the German coach.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Schaefer had opened up about his time in Esteghlal and said in the current situation, it's impossible what they're asking him to do.

Esteghlal need to reach an agreement with Schaefer because points deduction and transfer ban can be a massive blow to the team.

On 29 April 2019, Schaefer was suspended until the end of the season two days after Esteghlal's loss to Padideh in the Iran Professional League.

He was replaced by his assistant Farhad Majidi.