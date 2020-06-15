President Rouhani extends condolences over demise of actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has offered his condolences over the death of the legendary actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz who died on Sunday at the age of 90.

“The death of this great, prominent actor, Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, was a big loss for the art and culture of our country,” the president wrote in his message of condolences.

“This outstanding actor performed lasting moments in numerous scenes in cinema, theater and television, and left unforgettable memories in the art of Iran,” he added.

In addition, a number of high-ranking officials of the country expressed their condolences in messages published on Monday.

First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri praised the invaluable efforts made by the actor for the art and culture of the country, adding that his everlasting and unforgettable roles would never be forgotten.

Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi wrote, “Throughout his artistic career this popular actor played impressive and lasting roles, which will always be remembered in our minds, and will act as a source of inspiration for other artists.”

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi also in his message of condolences said that he became sad upon hearing the news of the death of Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, adding, “People used to watch his unforgettable roles in cinema, theater and television for years and will never forget his name.”

Ali Larijani, the former parliament speaker and advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, and director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi were among other officials who offered their condolences.

Also included were Iranian Academy of Arts acting director Alireza Esmaeili, Majlis speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf, and Education Minister Mohsen Haji Mirzaei.

Born in 1930 in Isfahan, Keshavarz began his stage acting career in 1948 and entered the world of cinema with “Night of the Hunchback” by Farrokh Ghaffari in 1964.

He acted in many famous hits including “Mother”, “Hezardastan”, “Kamalolmolk” and “Delshodegan” by Ali Hatami, as well as “Through the Olive Trees” by Abbas Kiarostami.

The actor also played the role of Shakkur in “Caravans”, a 1978 Iranian-American film directed by James Fargo based on the novel by James Michener. The movie was shot in Iran and the Mexican-American actor Anthony Quinn acted in the movie, playing the role of Zulfiqar.

Keshavarz donated memorabilia to the Film Museum of Iran on his 90th birthday anniversary in mid-April.

Photo: An individual lights a candle in memory of actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz at his home in Tehran on June 14, 2020. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

