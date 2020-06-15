“Just 6.5” competing in Jeonju Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Saeid Rustai’s acclaimed drama “Just 6.5” will go on screen at the Jeonju International Film Festival, which is currently underway in the South Korean city.

Starring Payman Maadi and Navid Mohammadzadeh, “Just 6.5” is about a police group under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

The film will go on screen in the Cinema Fest section of the festival, which is being organized online this year.

“Just 6.5” was a big winner in several festivals including the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival in November 2019, and received two major honors at the event.

Rustai won the award for best director and Mohammadzadeh was crowned best actor for his portrayal in the movie of Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

The Jeonju International Film Festival will run until September 20. The event dedicated to alternative and independent films was launched in 2000 as a non-competitive film festival but has adopted partial competition.

The festival discovers talents of promising filmmakers who could be the future leaders of filmmaking, endorses creative experiments and independent spirits, and provides the opportunity to meet and bond with international filmmakers.

Photo: Actor Navid Mohammadzadeh acts in a scene from “Just 6.5” by Iranian director Saeid Rustai.

