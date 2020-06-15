New handicrafts school opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The third handicraft school in Tehran was inaugurated on Monday at Sarv Cultural Center.

The academy was established in collaboration with the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, Tehran province’s tourism chief Parham Janfeshan said on Monday, ISNA reported.

These schools are launched in order to improve the quantitative and qualitative level of handicrafts products as well as promote entrepreneurship and support innovation and creativity, he added.

The courses cover both theoretical classes and practical workshops with no age limit for learners, he explained.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian.

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

