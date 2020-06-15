Kindergartens reopen after 4 months of lockdown

TEHRAN – After four-months of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, kindergartens across the country began their activities observing social distancing rules and health protocols, Mehr reported.

Following President Hassan Rouhani’s order, the kindergartens started working in compliance with the protocols of the Ministry of Health.

Each child and trainer should be tested for fever as soon as they arrive, parents are not allowed to enter the children's space, and even the entry and exit of children should be on a schedule that does not lead to congestion.



The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 189,876 on Monday, of whom 8,950 have died and 150,590 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,449 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 113 died, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

FB/MG

