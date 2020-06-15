Iran’s presence in Latin America nightmare for America, says ex-diplomat

TEHRAN — A former Iranian ambassador to Germany says Iran’s presence in Latin America is essential because it creates nightmares for the United States and safeguards Iran’s national interests.

“The first message that the arrival of [Iranian] oil tankers in Venezuela conveys is that a resistance axis has been formed against global bullying, which is spearheaded by America,” Alireza Sheikh-Attar said in an interview with Mehr published on Monday.

Five Iranian oil tankers by the names of Petunia, Forest, Faxon, Clavel, and Fortune carried fuel to Venezuela despite the United States’ sanctions. The last of them entered Venezuelan waters on June 1.

The tankers carried 1,520,000 barrels of gasoline and diesel fuel to Venezuela. There was also a team of Iranian engineers and specialists from the oil industry on board heading for the country.

According to Sheikh-Attar, the arrival of Iranian tankers in Venezuela was a very important global economic development because Iran showed that it can nullify the U.S. pressures through cooperation with its allies.

He further hailed the measure as a strong move that disrupted the enemies’ games.

Venezuela’s envoy to the UN Jorge Valero has said that Iran and Venezuela will continue fighting U.S. President Donald Trump’s hostile policies.

“The people of Iran and Venezuela are two brotherly nations and will continue their war against Trump’s hostile policies,” ISNA quoted him as saying last week in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV channel.

Valero also praised Iran’s humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has praised the crew of the Iranian tankers that shipped fuel to Venezuela.

“You did a great job. Your move was jihadi. You brought glory to the country,” the Leader said in a message published last week.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba are real friends of Venezuela as they provide all-round help to Caracas.

“Humanitarian aid is coming from China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba. They are [Venezuela’s] true friends,” TASS quoted him as saying in a speech broadcast by the state TV on June 7.

Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojat Soltani has also said that the United States’ unilateral sanctions have lost their efficiency.

“The United States’ unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, Iran and a number of other countries have lost efficiency,” IRNA quoted him as saying in an interview with the Al-Alam news network.

He also said that arrival of Iranian oil tankers in the Venezuelan waters was an “international victory”.

