Blowfish, Hoorakhsh team up to distribute “The Divine Light” worldwide 

TEHRAN – Hoorakhsh Studio, an animation and game studio in Tehran, announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Blowfish Studios, a Sydney-based independent game developer and publisher, to distribute its game “The Last Fiction: The Divine Light” across the world.

Earlier in December 2019, Hoorakhsh published the game produced based on its award-winning animation “The Last Fiction” directed by Ashkan Rahgozar who is also the managing director of the studio.

Blowfish and Hoorakhsh plan to make some modifications to the game to distribute it in early winter around the world.

Hoorakhsh has recently asked the Iranian platforms to remove “The Divine Light” until the studio prepares an update to the game.

Blowfish Studios is an award-winning game developer and publisher, which strives to release original multi-platform games, while also collaborating with developers from around the world. The company provides development services to get the game release ready, porting to all major platforms, platform approval, marketing and promotion worldwide.

Hoorakhsh is collaborating with the companies 7Sky Entertainment in Turkey and Aurora Trade in Russia to distribute its acclaimed animation “The Last Fiction” in various regions of the world.

The studio has also recently signed an agreement with MX Player, a major Indian media streaming service that has users from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives and Nepal, to offer the movie.

The movie has been screened in numerous international events, winning over a dozen awards. It was named best animated film at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February 2019.

It was among the submissions for the 2020 Oscars consideration, but it failed to receive a nomination.

Photo: A poster for Hoorakhsh game “The Last Fiction: The Divine Light”.

