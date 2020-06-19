Afghan scholar Najib Mayel Heravi granted Iranian citizenship

TEHRAN – The distinguished Afghan expert on manuscripts, Najib Mayel Heravi, has been granted Iranian citizenship, Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has announced.

“The culture ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior took effective actions to grant citizenship and the final legal actions are in process,” the culture ministry announced in a statement published on Thursday.

“Iranian officials are well aware of the position of Heravi in the expansion of cultural and literary relations between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan, following the cultural activities of the master in the promotion of Persian culture and civilization,” it added.

Based on the statement, the master has been granted an apartment in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province where he has been living for years and following the legal process, the ownership of the house would be transferred to Heravi.

In January 2017, Iran awarded Heravi for his lifetime achievements in the study of Persian manuscripts during a special ceremony for honoring the supporters of manuscripts in Tehran.

The message of the then president of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in honor of Heravi was read at the ceremony, which was held at the National Library and Archives of Iran.

Heravi also received an award from President Hassan Rouhani for his lifetime studies on Islamic manuscripts at Iran’s Book of the Year Awards in Tehran in February 2015.

Heravi was born in Herat, Afghanistan in 1950. He is one of the most prominent researchers of his time.

Furthermore, he is a remarkable figure in Iranian studies, calligraphy and paleography.

Since 1974, he has been completing his project entitled “Bibliography of Sufi Writings in the Persian Language”.

“Khasiate Ayenegi: A Criticism of Ayn al-Quzat Hamadani’s Biography with Selected Persian Writings” is among his noteworthy credits.

Photo: Afghan expert Najib Mayel Heravi receives an award from President Hassan Rouhani for his lifetime studies on Islamic manuscripts at Iran’s Book of the Year Awards in Tehran on February 8, 2015.

RM/MMS/YAW