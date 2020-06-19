Electricity, industrial projects put into operation in Isfahan Province

TEHRAN – Acting Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Hossein Modares Khiabani inaugurated three electricity and industrial projects in Mobarakeh Steel Company in the central Isfahan province on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The projects include the high and medium voltage network of Shahid Kharazi 2 unit, the boiler of the Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG) of the company’s gas power plant, as well as a rebar hot rolling unit.

Nearly eight trillion rials (about $190.5 million) was invested for completion of the Shahaid Kharazi electricity network, which is aimed to supply the electricity required for the increase in the unit’s production up to 7.2 million tons.

The capacity of this project is 1,500 Megavolt-Ampere and it will create jobs for 75 people.

As reported, over 60 percent of the equipment used in this project has been provided by domestic companies.

The complex’ HRSG boiler was also built with 1.1 trillion rials (about $26 million) of investment.

The boiler has a capacity to produce 200 tons of superhot steam per hour to be used in the complex’ steam power plant.

Nearly 90 percent of the equipment used for the completion of this project was also supplied in collaboration with 25 domestic companies.

Reducing environmental pollution, preventing the production of greenhouse gases, saving 90 million cubic meters of gas per year, equivalent to 250 billion rials (about $6 million) per year, and providing the steam required by the company’s steam power plant are among the advantages of this project.

Khiabani also laid the ground for the establishment of the company’s No. 2 rebar hot rolling unit, which is going to be completed with €500 million of foreign and domestic investment.

About 54 percent of the equipment used for this project is going to be supplied by domestic companies and the rest will be provided by European and Chinese companies.

EF/MA

Photo: Acting Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Hossein Modares Khiabani (3rd L) visit Mobarakeh Steel Company in the central Isfahan province on Thursday.