Martyrs Bakeri’s paternal house added to national heritage list

TEHRAN – The paternal house of the famed Iranian martyrs Mehdi, and Hamid Bakeri, has recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Located in Miandoab, West Azarbaijan province, the single-stories house has been evaluated worthy of achieving the national tag by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The inscription was announced on Sunday in a letter to the governor-general of the northwestern province, provincial tourism chief Fatemeh Alizadeh has said.

Two younger brothers of Bakeri family, Mehdi, and Hamid, are widely considered as national heroes for braveness showed during the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war, which is also called Sacred Defense in the Islamic Republic.

Mehdi (1954-1985) was a well-known commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the war, who was critically injured during Operation Badr near the Iraqi city of Al-Qurnah. While his comrades tried to send him back for medical attention by a speedboat, the boat was shot by Iraqi soldiers and sunk in Shatt al-Arab and his body was never found.

Hamid (1955-1984) was Mehdi’s deputy in several operations. He was martyred during Operation Kheibar in the south of Majnoon Island in Iraq. His body remained on the battlefield and was never returned home.

ABU/AFM

