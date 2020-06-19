Abandoned crafts revived in Ardebil province

TEHRAN – Two handicraft fields, which were obsolete in northwestern Ardebil province, have recently been revived, CHTN reported on Thursday.

Forgotten handicraft fields of Shawlbafi and Ojaq Qiraghi have been brought back to life with a great deal of efforts made by the local artisans, provincial tourism chief Nasser Mahmudi announced.

Shawlbafi (knitting shawls) is a type of hand-made men’s clothing made of a type of goat’s hair, while Ojaq Qiraghi is a kind of hand-woven kilim.

The potential market demand, the number of the skilled craftspeople, and the [practical] usage of a product should be taken into account when an abandoned craft is sought to be revived, he added.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces.

Back in May, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian noted that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, suitcase exports of handicrafts were completely stopped since the month of Esfand (the last month of the year), and official exports of handicrafts experienced a steep decline.”

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

ABU/AFM

