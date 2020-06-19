Film producer Mahmud Razavi selected Majlis speaker’s cultural advisor

TEHRAN -- Majlis speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, has appointed Seyyed Mahmud Razavi, the producer of acclaimed movies such as “Blood Trap” and “Standing in the Dust”, as his advisor on art and cultural affairs.

“Following the emphasis by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on due attention to culture, and due to your religious and revolutionary’s commitment, I appoint you the art and cultural advisor of the Majlis speaker,” wrote Qalibaf in his statement addressing Razavi.

By this appointment, the Majlis intends to reinforce the interaction between the parliament and art and cultural activists as well as to improve the relationship with the cultural organizations to make better use of their potentials, Qalibaf said.

“The Midday Event”, a political drama that features the terrorist atrocity of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization in Iran of the 1980s, and “Woodpecker”, a drama that centers on the isolation of a female addict, are the other films produced by Razavi.

Razavi, a graduate of cultural management and an active film producer, was a member of the team of advisors to Qalibaf when he was the mayor of Tehran.

Photo: Producer Seyyed Mahmud Razavi in an undated photo.

