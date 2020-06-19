What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Mahvash Dowlatabadi is displaying her latest paintings in an exhibition named “Distressed Order” at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 29 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* O Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Omid Bazmandegan.

The exhibit will continue until July 6 at the gallery that can be found at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* A group of artists from the Sakoo Art School in Tehran is showcasing their latest artworks in various media at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 30 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Batul Mozaffari, Fatemeh Baqeri, Melika Tutunchi, Reza NIkukar and a number of other artists are displaying their latest paintings, sculptures, photos and handicrafts in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Manifestation” will run until June 24 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Golhaye Davudi Gallery is playing host an exhibition of artworks in various media by Nazanin Asgari, Shohreh Hashemi, Kobra Ramezani, Farnaz Vijeh and several other artists.

The exhibit runs until June 24 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Elaheh Nami, Ali Rahimi, Ali Mohammadian, Zeinab Zafari, Nahid Faraji and several other artists is underway at the Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until June 24 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Drawing

* Drawings by Mohammadreza Qorbani are currently on view in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 30 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.



Postcard

* An exhibition of a collection of postcards by Hamid Akbaridoost, Samaneh Es’haqi, Abdi Asbaqi, Ali Ansari, Ali Taqavi and several other artists is currently underway at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 1 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Doll

* Ouria Mahmudi is displaying a collection of her latest dolls in an exhibition at Saye+ Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Invisible Thread” will run until June 24 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* Honare Tehran Gallery is showcasing a collection of photos selected by Feridun Farbud in an exhibition titled “Photography 99”.

The exhibit will run until July 20 at the gallery that can be found at 3 Nikushahr Dead End, Iranshahr St.

MMS/YAW