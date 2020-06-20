Over 6,500 crafters trained in Hamedan in a year

TEHRAN – A total of 6,560 crafters were trained in the west-central province of Hamedan by taking courses on handicrafts during the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 19), provincial tourism chief has said.

The courses were divided into three levels in the fields of painting on pottery, hand-woven kilim, vitray, wicker works and pottery, CHTN quoted Hashem Mazaheri as saying on Saturday.

Handicrafts exports from the province reached some $35 million during the previous Iranian calendar year.

Lalejin pottery held an 80 percent share of the province’s exports, which included traditional glassware, ceramics, wooden products, sculptures, and furniture.

Lalejin, a world pottery capital in Hamedan province, is one of the most essential centers for production of the earthenware and ceramics in the country.

Lalejin celebrated its registration as the world pottery capital in 2016, a privilege given by jurors of the UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. It was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

