Iran Paralympic secretary general Rezaei resigns

TEHRAN – Secretary general of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Hadi Rezaei has resigned from his post.

The Iranian media reports suggest that Rezaei has resigned after a disagreement with NPC president Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa.

The Board of Directors have not yet accepted his resignation.

The 60-year-old had been previously named as Chef de Mission for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Rezaei fulfilled the same role at 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta where Iran finished third overall in the medals table.

He is one of the Iranian most decorated para athletes and coaches.

Rezaei won three consecutive Paralympic Games gold medals in 1988 (Seoul), 1992 (Barcelona) and 1996 (Atlanta) as a player.

As a coach, he also led Iran sitting volleyball team to three Paralympics gold medals in Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 and two silvers in Athens 2004 and London 2012.

Rezaei also is head coach of Iran’s sitting volleyball team.