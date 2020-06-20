“Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of the book “Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera” by American author Gerry Souter has been published by Negah Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Nilufar Aqa-Ebrahimi.

They met in 1928; Frida Kahlo was then 21 years old and Diego Rivera was twice her age. He was already an international reference, she only aspired to become one. An intense artistic creation, along with pain and suffering, was generated by this tormented union, in particular for Frida.

Constantly in the shadow of her husband, bearing his unfaithfulness and her jealousy, Frida exorcised the pain on canvas, and progressively won the public’s interest. On both continents, America and Europe, these committed artists proclaimed their freedom and left behind them the traces of their exceptional talent.

In this book, Souter brings together both biographies and underlines with passion the link that existed between the two greatest Mexican artists of the 20th century.

Souter earned his degree at the Art Institute of Chicago and then went on to do further studies in art at the University of Chicago.

Himself an artist, Souter has exhibited his paintings and photographs at the Art Institute of Chicago, the Phoenix Art Museum and a number of other galleries.

A professional author, he has written more than 20 books since 1997, with great success. His continuing studies in art history and architecture, the sharpness of his writing, and his visual experience add a dynamic aspect to the study of the lives of artists and the description of their works, keeping the reader captivated, page after page.

Photo: Cover of the Persian version of American author Gerry Souter’s book “Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera”.

RM/MMS/YAW

