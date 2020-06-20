Iran looking for top four spot: Davarzani

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), says that they are going to be among the top four teams in the world.

Iran made history in 2016, booking a place at the Olympic Games for the first time as the top ranked Asian team. The “Persian Leopards” finished at the fifth place in the Games.

Now, the head of IRIVF, who has returned to volleyball after three years, eyes a better position to where they were before.

“We are looking for a place among top four teams in the Olympic Games, that’s why I am here. Iran qualified for the Olympic Games after 52 years in 2016 and we finished in fifth place under leadership of Raul Lozano,” Davarzani said in an interview with Mehr news agency.

“After Rio, we came to a conclusion that our new purpose is to move up in the world rankings. Then, Igor Kolakovic was appointed as new head coach since he had worked in Serbia National Team for eight years. The Montenegrin coach penned a two-year contract with option to extend an additional two years in 2017 and we won 2018 Asian Games and 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship under leadership of the coach,” he added.

Iran parted company with Kolakovic in March after cancellation of Volleyball Nations League and 2020 Olympic Games due to coronavirus outbreak. Now, the Iranian federation is searching for a new head coach for the upcoming Olympics.

“We are weighing up how to find the best coach for the National Team because the new head coach should know our volleyball. If we want to appoint a foreign trainer, he will surely be a top-level coach. Otherwise, the next coach will be an Iranian coach but we are in hurry to appoint the new coach,” Davarzani stated.

Iran’s Women Volleyball Team have no coach at the moment but Davarzani says the federation will appoint a head coach for the team soon.

“We are in contact with Julio Velasco to find a good coach for the women’s team. After the coronavirus lockdown, we will appoint a woman coach for the team,” Davarzani concluded.