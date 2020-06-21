Cannes Film Market to present Iran’s “Headless” 

TEHRAN – The Borderless Art Institute will offer Iranian director Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini’s new film “Headless” at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film), which is the rendezvous for professionals in the global film industry.

Due to the pandemic, the market will be organized online this year from June 22 to 26.

Elham Korda and Mehdi Kushki are the main actors of the film co-written by Payam Larian, Sadeq Khoshhal and Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini.

In addition, Paris-based Memento Films International will offer Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s new film “A Hero” at the Cannes Film Market.

Memento Films commenced the worldwide sales of the film, which is in the Persian language, during the European Film Market in Berlin in February.

Farhadi who is scheduled to shoot the film on location in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in July has not given any details about the film’s plot as yet.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini’s new film “Headless”.

