Isfahan exports $39m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from the central province of Isfahan reached some $39 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), CHTN reported.

Over 1200 crafters were also trained in different fields of handicrafts including cutting precious and semi-precious stones, enamel, qalamkari (printing on cotton or silk fabric with a tamarind pen using natural dyes), hand-woven kilim, and traditional jewelry during last year, provincial tourism chief Fereydoun Allahyari said on Sunday.

Some 61 high-quality works by artisans in the province were also awarded the National Seal of Excellence during the last year, he added.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces.

Back in May, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian noted that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, suitcase exports of handicrafts were completely stopped since the month of Esfand (the last month of the year), and official exports of handicrafts experienced a steep decline.”

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.



