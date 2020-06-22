Handmade glasswork on show at tourism ministry

TEHRAN – A wide-ranging collection of handmade glasswork has been put on show during a solo exhibition at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism in Tehran.

A total of 60 objects by the Iranian entrepreneur and crafter Amir Tajmiri have been selected for the five-day exhibit, which will be running till Wednesday, CHTN reported on Monday.

They include candlesticks, kitchen utensils, and other decorative and practical objects, which are comparable with quality products from other countries, the report said.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said earlier this month.

Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, he explained.

