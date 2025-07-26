Iran’s handball girls meet expectations in Asia

TEHRAN - In a dramatic finish at the 2025 Asian Women’s Youth Handball Championship, Iran’s youth team clinched fifth place after defeating Chinese Taipei 34-33 in a tense penalty shootout. The regular time had ended in a thrilling 30-30 draw, making the final moments a test of nerve and precision.

The tournament, held from July 18 to 26 in Jinggangshan, China, marked its 11th edition and served as a qualifier for the 2026 Women's Youth World Championship.

This year’s competition featured strong contenders, including defending champions Japan and South Korea. Iran, placed in the so-called “group of death,” faced both these Asian giants, suffering defeats but managing solid wins against Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

One of the standout players of the tournament, Parisan Ahmad-Khosravi, who was named the best player in the match against Chinese Taipei, expressed pride in the team’s performance:

“Fortunately, we managed to show our full potential in this tournament. The games were intense, and we gave it our all in every match, especially against Chinese Taipei. I'm very happy to have been chosen as the best player, thanks to the support of my teammates and coaches. I’d also like to thank the handball federation and Mr. Alireza Pakdel for all their efforts in sending the team to this important tournament. A special thanks as well to Sardar Azmoun for his support—it really meant a lot to us.”

Iranian football star Azmoun, currently playing for Shabab Al Ahli in the UAE, publicly expressed his support and encouragement for the Iranian women’s youth handball team through social media.

The road to 5th place was anything but easy. Despite a last-minute arrival in China just hours before their first match, the Iranian squad performed admirably even against top-tier teams. A significant setback came during their final game when star player Diana Rezaei suffered a serious hand injury early in the second half. Yet, the team pushed through with resilience and focus.

Pakdel, President of the Handball Federation of Iran, emphasized the long-term vision behind this participation:

“Our main goal wasn’t results. We’re building the future of women’s handball in Iran. Despite being in a tough group, we played strong games. If we had been in a different group, we might have reached the semifinals. This 5th place is meaningful because of the circumstances and the determination these girls showed.”

With a new generation of talent emerging and visible support from both officials and fans, Iran’s women’s handball has laid down a strong foundation for future success. This team, brimming with promise and character, may well be among Asia’s elite in the years to come.