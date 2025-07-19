Iran fall short to S. Korea in 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by South Korea 40-27 in 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship on Saturday.

The Persian girls had lost to lost to defending champions Japan with the same score on Friday.

Iran will play India on Monday in Pool B.

Group A consists of China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

The Republic of Korea have won eight of the 10 editions of the competition, all between 2005 and 2019. The last two winners have been Iran, in 2022, when neither Japan, nor Korea took part, and Japan in 2023.

The preliminary round of the 11th AHF Asian Women’s Youth Handball Championship is being held on 18, 19 and 21 July, with the semi-finals scheduled on 23 July.

The big final and the bronze medal match are due to take place on 26 July.

The 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship will be the 11th edition of the championship held from 18 to 26 July 2025 in Jinggangshan, China under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation. It was the first time in history that championship was organised by the Chinese Handball Association. It also will act as the qualification tournament for the 2026 Women's Youth World Handball Championship.