Iran fifth in 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran came fifth in the 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship, beating Chinese Taipei 34-33 in penalty shootout after the game tied 30-30 in the regular time.

Defending champions Japan and China will lock horn in the final match on Friday and South Korea face Kazakhstan in bronze medal match.

Iran lost to Japan and South Korea and defeated, Hong Kong, and Chinese Taipei.

The 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship is the 11th edition of the championship held from 18 to 26 July 2025 in Jinggangshan, China under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation. It was the first time in history that championship was organized by the Chinese Handball Association.

It also will act as the qualification tournament for the 2026 Women's Youth World Handball Championship.