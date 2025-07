Iran beat Hong Kong in 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran registered their second victory at the 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship, beating Hong Kong 32-15 in 5–8th place semifinals on Wednesday.

Iran had previously lost to Japan and South Korea and defeated India in the competition.

Iran will face Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

The Republic of Korea have won eight of the 10 editions of the competition, all between 2005 and 2019. The last two winners have been Iran, in 2022, when neither Japan, nor Korea took part, and Japan in 2023.

The preliminary round of the 11th AHF Asian Women’s Youth Handball Championship was held on 18, 19 and 21 July, with the semi-finals scheduled on 23 July.

The big final and the bronze medal match are due to take place on 26 July.

The 2025 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship will be the 11th edition of the championship held from 18 to 26 July 2025 in Jinggangshan, China under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation. It was the first time in history that championship was organized by the Chinese Handball Association. It also will act as the qualification tournament for the 2026 Women's Youth World Handball Championship.