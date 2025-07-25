What’s in Tehran art galleries

Sets of installation and sculptures by Soha Ghasemi are on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery. The exhibit entitled “Fragments” will run until August 5 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Arman Sedaqat is underway at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Double Vision” will run until August 6 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Zahra Moradi is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Routine”, the exhibition runs until August 2 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Tannaz Rahat is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Memory” will run until August 5 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Asra Golmohammadi in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Self of Yours, In Pursuit” will run until August 8 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Neda Sadeghnia.

The exhibit entitled “Disappearance” will run until August 8 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Paintings by Farshad Akbari are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “What Is Your Dream?” will continue until August 5 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* A collection of paintings by Maryam Madanifard is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Alalia My Lost Language” will run until August 4 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Atefeh Namavar is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Shallow” will be running until August 5 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

