22nd Venice Days to show Iranian film “Inside Amir”

TEHRAN – The Venice Film Festival’s independent sidebar Venice Days has unveiled the line-up for its 22nd edition, which will take place from August 27 to September 6, with a film from Iran.

The 10-film competition lineup put together by Venice Days artistic director Gaia Furrer includes politically-charged dramas and documentaries from Mexico to Ukraine and Kenya. “Inside Amir” directed by Amir Azizi is a film from Iran, which explores the director’s fears and doubts when considering emigration, ISNA reported.

The film is described as a love letter to the city of Tehran and a personal exploration of the doubts that surface before the act of leaving one’s own country.

“Inside Amir” follows a young man in Tehran on the verge of emigrating. Amid scattered memories, unfinished conversations, and slow-moving days, he faces a decision he hasn’t fully made yet: to leave or to stay. The only thing he refuses to part with is his bicycle – a companion through the city’s streets and a symbol of his past.

According to Azizi, “the film swings between past and present – friendships, late-night anxiety, and a city Amir is still tied to. It is a quiet meditation on the emotional distance between staying and leaving – not about what’s right or wrong, but what remains unresolved.

“The movie is rooted in personal experience, but it aims to speak in a universal cinematic language. It portrays a young man drifting through a city filled with memories, loneliness, and silent transformations. I’m drawn to the poetry of ordinary life – to the subtle rhythms of streets, bodies in motion, and moments that seem quiet but are emotionally charged,” the director said.

“Rather than focusing on plot or dialogue, this film explores presence, space, and human vulnerability. I wanted to observe reality without any judgments or spectacle – just a patient gaze that trusts the audience’s sensitivity. My approach avoids slogans or dramatic noises, seeking instead a deeper emotional clarity,” he added.

“Inside Amir” is not a statement about migration, identity, or politics – it is a human story about someone trying to stay afloat. “I believe that if a film is honest, even in stillness, it can deeply connect with audiences,” Azizi noted.

Amir Azizi, 41, began his career in film in 2003. He worked as a director’s assistant with renowned Iranian filmmakers including Kianoush Ayari and Rakhshan Banietemad. He directed several short films, such as “The Idiot” (2007), “Two Cold Meals for One Person” (2009), and “Family Portrait” (2009), which all screened at national and international festivals.

His documentaries “Wolf” (2012), “Nature and Cities of Iran” (2013), and “Home” (2022) focus on local and environmental themes and received critical acclaim. His first feature, “Temporary” (2014), was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival and Med Film Festival in Rome, winning a Special Jury Prize. His second feature, “Two Dogs” (2020), competed at Warsaw and won awards at Bangalore and other festivals.

The Venice Days (also known as Giornate degli Autori) is organized by the National Association of Filmmakers and the Association of Authors. The 22nd edition of Venice Days will take place alongside the main Venice Film Festival.

The 22nd Venice Days will feature a selection of films, including world premieres, competing for awards such as the Luigi De Laurentiis Award Lion of the Future for first films and three awards presented by Giornate degli Autori, including a €20,000 cash prize. Additionally, there will be special events and screenings.

The Venice Film Festival itself is the oldest film festival in the world, founded in 1932, and the 82nd edition will be held this year.

Photo: A scene from “Inside Amir”

SS/SAB