IAF cinematheque to show documentary on photojournalist Donald McCullin

TEHRAN – The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the 2012 feature-length documentary film “McCullin,” about the life and work of renowned British photojournalist Donald McCullin, directed by David Morris and Jacqui Morris, on Sunday.

The film screening, set for 6 p.m. at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF, will be followed by a review session in the presence of photographer and documentary filmmaker Pooria Noori and movie critic Fatemeh Shahband, Honaronline reported.

To many, McCullin is the greatest living war photographer, often cited as an inspiration for today's photojournalists.

In the movie, McCullin speaks candidly about his three-decade career covering wars and humanitarian disasters on virtually every continent and the photographs that often defined historic moments.

The life of McCullin, 89, is presented through contemporary interviews and archival photographs spanning his career from the late 1950s to the present.

McCullin’s work covers a range of topics from around the world, including urban street gangs in London, life in the American south, and the hunger crisis in Africa, and he is widely recognized for his powerful war photographs of battlefields from Biafra and Beirut to Cambodia, Northern Ireland, and Vietnam.

McCullin’s career was launched in 1959, when The Observer printed his photographs of a London street gang, and flourished at the Sunday Times Magazine, where he worked as a correspondent.

The film provides a look at the stories behind the photographs and why, after many years in the field and wide recognition for his artistry, McCullin continues to grapple with questions of conscience in recording the atrocities of war and human suffering.

Exploring not only McCullin's life and work but also how the ethos of journalism has changed throughout his career, the film is a commentary on the history of photojournalism told through the lens of one of its most acclaimed photographers.

The film premiered at the 2012 Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. It was nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer and Best Documentary at the 66th British Academy Film Awards. It also won the award for Best Use of Footage in a Cinema Release at the 2014 Focal International Awards.

He is the author of a number of books, including “The Palestinians” (with Jonathan Dimbleby, 1980), “Beirut: A City in Crisis” (1983), and “Don McCullin in Africa” (2005).

SS/SAB

