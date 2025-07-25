Photojournalist Adam Abu Harbid martyred in airstrike on family’s tent in Gaza

Photojournalist Adam Zakaria Abu Harbid was martyred, and his wife and children were injured, after Israeli warplanes bombed his family’s tent in the Yarmouk area in central Gaza City on Thursday evening, according to Palestinian Information Center.

Medical sources reported that four Palestinians were martyred, including journalist Abu Harbid, as a result of the Israeli targeting of a displaced persons’ tent in the New Yarmouk Market in Gaza City.

The photojournalist had previously worked for Al-Quds TV, and later Al-Quds Today TV. Before his martyrdom, he had been providing live broadcast services for several TV channels through a company in Gaza.

With Abu Harbid’s martyrdom, the number of journalists martyred since the beginning of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip rises to 234.

In a statement, the Government Media Office (GMO) strongly condemned the systematic assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation army, and called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies worldwide to denounce these systematic crimes against journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip.

The office held Israel, the US, Britain, Germany, and France fully responsible for these heinous and barbaric crimes.

It also called on the international community, international organizations, and all bodies concerned with journalism and media across the world to condemn Israel’s crimes, to deter it, and to pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The GMO further demanded serious and effective international pressure to halt the genocide, protect journalists and media workers in Gaza, and stop the crime of killing and assassinating them.

