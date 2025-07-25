Iran successfully launches domestically-built Nahid-2 satellite into space

TEHRAN — Iran’s domestically-built telecommunications satellite, Nahid-2, was successfully launched into orbit on Friday aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia.

The launch was part of a multi-payload mission that included Russia’s Ionosfera-M3 and M4 satellites, as well as 18 other satellites from various countries.

Developed by the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in collaboration with the Iranian Space Research Center and a network of knowledge-based domestic firms, Nahid-2 marks a significant step in Iran’s efforts to advance indigenous aerospace capabilities.

In a symbolic move underscoring Tehran’s official participation in the launch, the emblem of the Iranian Space Agency was prominently displayed on the Soyuz launch vehicle.

Telemetry data received shortly after launch confirmed that Nahid-2 had been successfully deployed into a 500-kilometer low Earth orbit and is operating nominally. The satellite is designed to remain in orbit for up to five years.

According to ISA officials, Nahid-2 is equipped with a domestically-developed propulsion system capable of adjusting orbital altitude by up to 50 kilometers—an essential feature for maintaining position and countering orbital decay. The propulsion module, built entirely in Iran, includes high-performance hot gas thrusters, composite fuel tanks, high-pressure valves, and precision control mechanisms.

The satellite also features advanced subsystems developed in response to longstanding Western sanctions, which have limited Iran’s access to foreign aerospace technology. These include space-grade lithium-ion batteries manufactured domestically, capable of withstanding tens of thousands of charge-discharge cycles, as well as indigenous polymer coatings and thermal adhesives designed for heat regulation and structural integrity.

Additional mission systems under assessment include three-axis attitude control, multi-band two-way communications, data management, and power distribution modules.

The launch is seen as a milestone in Iran’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in space, particularly in satellite communications and low Earth orbit constellations. According to Iran’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, Nahid-2 is “a key step toward developing national satellite communications networks, forming domestic LEO constellations, and preparing for future high Earth orbit (GEO) missions.”

ISA chief Hassan Salarieh stated earlier this year that Iran plans multiple satellite launches in 2025, including Zafar-1, Payam, and Nahid-2. He also noted that the next generation of Nahid satellites is already under design and will be launched using domestically-built Iranian launch vehicles in the future.

The achievement comes despite years of unilateral U.S. sanctions and technology embargoes, which Iranian officials say have only accelerated the country’s push toward self-reliance in advanced space systems.

With the successful launch of Nahid-2, Iran joins the small group of countries capable of independently designing, manufacturing, and operating telecommunications satellites—a development Tehran touts as a symbol of national scientific resilience and strategic progress.