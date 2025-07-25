France’s recognition of Palestine: A historic shift or hollow gesture?

TEHRAN — In a bold and historic move, President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will officially recognize the State of Palestine, signaling a significant shift in the country’s foreign policy and its stance on Israel’s war on Gaza.

While the decision is being hailed as admirable, it also reflects a deeper reckoning—an implicit admission that France’s longstanding alignment with Israel, particularly amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, has damaged its global reputation.

Macron made the announcement in a post on X on Thursday, stating that France will formally recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The decision comes amid growing international outrage over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Severely restricted aid deliveries have fueled widespread hunger, with over 100 aid and human rights organizations this week calling for urgent international intervention. They condemned Israel’s blockade and deliberate starvation tactics as collective punishment.

At home, Macron faces rising domestic pressure. France, historically one of Israel’s key allies, has come under intense public criticism for its perceived complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza. Against this backdrop, Macron’s move is widely seen as a calculated effort to appease domestic discontent and obscure France’s role in enabling the continued assault on Gaza.

In his statement, Macron declared, “The urgent need today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued.” If France is serious about this call, it should leverage its seat on the UN Security Council to press for an immediate ceasefire and ensure unrestricted humanitarian access.

Though Palestinians and many international voices have welcomed Macron’s announcement, it does little to reverse the harm already inflicted. Symbolism must now be matched with concrete, sustained political action.

France’s recognition makes it the most influential European country—and the first G7 nation—to take this step, following similar moves by the European countries of Norway,

Ireland, and Spain last year. Today, more than 140 of the UN’s 193 member states either recognize or are committed to recognizing Palestinian statehood. Yet major Western powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, continue to withhold recognition.

These nations are also grappling with growing domestic scrutiny. In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure from within his own party to acknowledge Palestinian statehood amid the worsening crisis. On Thursday, Starmer condemned the “unspeakable and indefensible” conditions in Gaza, reaffirming that Palestinian statehood is an “inalienable right.” But as with Macron, his remarks seem intended as much to address domestic concerns.

For now, France’s move is significant not only for its timing but also for its potential to shift the political landscape. As a major global power, France may pave the way for other hesitant Western governments to reconsider their positions.

Israel’s war on Gaza has laid waste to much of the territory but failed to crush Palestinian resistance. The resilience demonstrated by Palestinians has altered the global narrative, compelling even Israel’s closest allies to reassess the political and moral costs of their support.

Macron’s announcement could mark the beginning of a new chapter in international diplomacy on Palestine. But without sustained pressure to end the war and lift the siege, the recognition risks being remembered as little more than a symbolic gesture.



