Kordestan exports about $600,000 of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from the western province of Kordestan reached some $592,000 during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), CHTN reported.

Some nine high-quality works by artisans in the province were also awarded the National Seal of Excellence during the last year, provincial tourism chief Esmaeil Marivani said on Monday.

Some 258,000 people are currently working in various fields of handicrafts in the province, of which 70 percent are women, he added.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of ?Abbas I the Great of Iran’s ?afavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by ?Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces.

