Lebanon in the aftermath of Thomas Barrack’s visit

BEIRUT — Whenever he visits Lebanon, US envoy Thomas Barrack tries to expand the scope of his meetings with ministers and MPs, inciting them against Hezbollah.

Despite strict secrecy by the U.S. embassy in Beirut on the details of one meeting sponsored by MP Fouad Makhzoumi, the envoy repeatedly told them: “Do something!”

Further, it was leaked that Barrack had urged them to expedite the signing of a peace agreement with Israel, suggesting, “Seize the American opportunity that exists today and go for peace.”

Barrack went on to claim that “Israel wants to live in peace and does not intend to expand, nor does it have expansionist projects or ambitions in its surroundings.”

When asked about U.S. guarantees in exchange for disarming the resistance, Barrack replied, “I am convinced that Hezbollah’s weapons are in storage and do not pose any threat, but we cannot convince Israel of that.”

This is what he also emphasized after his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who demanded that Washington provide guarantees that Israeli assassinations and attacks would cease, thus preventing Lebanon from setting a date for the comprehensive disarmament of the resistance.

The U.S. envoy pointed out that what happened in Sweida in southern Syria disrupted the negotiating process in Lebanon and the region, “especially since our priority at the present time is Syria, because any security disturbance there will have repercussions across the region.”

Barrack added, “The situation in Sweida has given Hezbollah a justifiable pretext to fear the regime in Syria and the possibility of what happened spilling over into the Lebanese border areas.”

On X, MP Fouad Makhzoumi simply published his speech in which heaped praise and thanks on the Americans, without forgetting to extend special gratitude to U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson: “Thank you, Lisa.”

Makhzoumi called for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah and the immediate dismantling of “illegal” financial institutions, most notably the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association “that finances activities that threaten Lebanon’s stability.”

Remarkably, Makhzoumi himself owns a similar solidarity foundation that provides financial facilities.

It is worth noting that the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, advised against attending the meeting sponsored by Makhzoumi, to avoid any potential campaign of criticism launched against him on the grounds that Barrack personally visited a number of Christian religious authorities.

During his meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Sheikh Derian stressed that coordination between President Aoun, Speaker Berri, and PM Nawaf Salam is “a necessity and must continue for the benefit of the country”. He added that “no one will be able to pass any divisive or fragmenting project if the Lebanese are united.”

Drian noted that “the meeting addressed an exchange of views on ways to protect Lebanon,” emphasizing that “there is complete agreement on the vision.”

For his part, Aoun affirmed that the Lebanese government “is exerting its utmost efforts to protect Lebanon from the repercussions of the disturbing events, which taking place around it.”

Aoun further explained that “the challenges are great, and we are at a critical juncture. We can save Lebanon through our unity and put it on the path to stability and prosperity.”

Aoun had previously made a two-day official visit to Manama, during which Bahrain announced a decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut.

Meanwhile, a new UN report entitled “The Social and Economic Effects of the War 2024 on Lebanon,” has called for “urgent and coordinated action to launch recovery efforts in Lebanon,” warning of “the worsening of the ongoing crisis in a country already reeling from the effects of war and other crises.”

The UN report stated that micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which constitute 90% of the Lebanese economy, were among the hardest hit.

The UN described the economic impact as “profound,” with the Lebanese economy contracting by 38% between 2019 and 2024. Lebanon’s Human Development Index (HDI) has fallen to 2010 levels, representing a 14-year decline as a result of the multidimensional crisis and war.