Three neglected crafts revived in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN – Three fields of handicraft, which were obsolete in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, have recently been revived, CHTN reported on Monday.

While 36 fields of handicraft are being practiced by almost 35,000 artisans across the province, more three forgotten fields have been brought back to life, provincial tourism chief Parisa Rad said.

Kilim-Mashteh (a kind of hand-woven kilim), jajim-bafi (a kind of hand-woven floor covering) and chit-bafi (a kind of wickerwork) are the revived handicrafts in the province.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces.

Back in May, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian noted that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, suitcase exports of handicrafts were completely stopped since the month of Esfand (the last month of the year), and official exports of handicrafts experienced a steep decline.”

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

ABU/MG