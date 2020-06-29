12 tourism projects to come on stream in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN – A total of 12 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be completed across the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20), provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects are being implemented in collaboration with the private sector, Majid Safai said, CHTN reported on Monday.

A water park, a gondola lift, and a museum are amongst the projects, which are expected to bring a huge change to the tourism industry of the province, he added.

He also noted that the projects will generate 300 job opportunities.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

ABU/MG

