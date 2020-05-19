National heritage list adds 770 sites in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 

TEHRAN – Some 770 historical and archaeological sites, scattered across Iran’s southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, have been inscribed on the national heritage list, provincial tourism official has said.

So far some 2800 historical sites have been identified across the province through excavations and surveys conducted by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, CHTN quoted Majid Safai as saying on Tuesday.

He also noted that the highlight of the tourist attractions of the province is the ancient city of Belad Shapur, known by its current name, Dehdasht, which was inscribed on the National Heritage List in 1985.

Last month, provincial tourism chief Mohammad Hosseinzadeh announced that the tourism sector of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province was prepared to improve quickly after coronavirus crisis ends, while it has taken 150 billion rials (over $3 million) hit from the impact of coronavirus over the last two months.

He also stated that innovative plans and programs and various cultural festivals were being organized to attract tourists and travelers to the alluring destinations of the province.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts and culture.

The western province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

ABU/MG

