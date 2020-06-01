Six forgotten crafts revived in Ilam

TEHRAN – Six handicraft fields, which had been fallen into oblivion, have been revived in western Ilam province, Mehr reported on Monday.

While there are 33 fields of handicraft being practiced across the province, more six obsolete fields have been brought back to life in collaboration with the private sector, provincial tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh announced.

Making Siah-Chador (nomadic black tents), Chit-Bafi (a kind of nomadic wickerwork), Namad-Mali (literally meaning felt beating), making traditional costumes, wicker works and Giveh-Bafi (making a kind of traditional footwear) are the revived handicrafts in the province.

Handicrafts as an independent and indigenous industry, considering current economic conditions of the country, can play a vital role in the region by generating jobs with the least amount of investment, Shanbezadeh said.

He also noted that by improving the quantitative and qualitative level of the products, the opportunity for the development of investment in these fields will be provided.

Last month the official announced that Ilam has exported more than $50 million of handicrafts to neighboring Iraq through the Mehran border since the last Iranian year 1398 (started March 21, 2019).

Embossed kilim, wooden products, traditional glassware, zilou floor coverings, ceramics, and wool felt products constituted the lion’s share of the exports, of which embossed kilim is the most sought-after.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years and some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women.



ABU/MG