Iran among world’s top 5 power plant builders

TEHRAN – Iran is among the world’s top five countries in terms of the capabilities and technology for the construction of power plants, Tasnim reported on Monday, quoting Managing Director of Iran's MAPNA Group.

"We are among the top five countries in the world in the construction of power plants," Abbas Aliabadi said adding "We are currently building a variety of machinery, turbines, generators and control systems, and there is no power plant equipment that we need to import."

Speaking in a signing ceremony for the construction of the second phase of Khoram-Abad power plant in the western Lorestan Province, Aliabadi said the Iranian electricity industry is currently in a very good place, in terms of both power generation and equipment manufacturing.

Noting that great investments have been made in the electricity industry, the official said: “An organization has been formed in this regard that competes with advanced countries in this industry.”

"We are trying to interact with the world," he stressed, adding that “There are no limitations for us in the technical aspects of this industry if there were no obstacles in the economic aspects.”

According to Aliabadi over 60 percent of the country’s power plants have been constructed by MAPNA Group.

Back in May, the official had said that Iran is completely self-sufficient in constructing any types of power plants.

“Achieving this level of knowledge and technology, the country is now able to export services and technology in almost all related industrial areas”, he said in a press conference.

The official mentioned the unjust U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying, “The hardships inflicted by U.S. sanctions has made us achieve this level of technology. All the equipment and technology used in the construction of power plants is now built inside the country.”

MAPNA Group is a conglomerate of Iranian companies involved in the development and execution of thermal and renewable power, oil and gas, railway transportation, and other industrial projects as well as manufacturing main equipment.

