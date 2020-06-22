“Nasser” featuring “essence of Islamic Revolution music” released  

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization has released a symphonic poem album named “Nasser” that the bureau describes as the essence of the music that is satisfactory to the government after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The collection has been composed by Mohammadreza Aliqoli, who has previously composed the acclaimed albums “Song of the Earth”, “So Close, So Far” and “The Bird of Imagination”.

“‘Nasser’ can be deemed the essence of the Islamic Revolution music. We can recollect the memories of the past few decades with these few minutes of music. We can remember all the bright lines of the martyrs’ wills. We can recall the wrinkles on the foreheads of those who survived from the caravan of the martyrs. We can remember all the pain, epics, hopes, wounds and victories of this land with ‘Nasser’,” the Art Bureau has written in an introduction to the album.

“This collection is one of the most valuable and powerful works in master Mohammadreza Aliqoli’s career. A work that, despite a world full of absurd tastes, finds music pure in spirituality and has something new for all people and the world,” the introduction added.

The album’s title refers to Nasser Sharareh, a friend of Aliqoli’s who was martyred during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Aliqoli has composed the album in memory of Nasser, to whom the collection has been dedicated.

The album begins with a track named “Introduction” and continues with “The Beginning”, “Amazement”, “Peace”, “Martyrdom”, “Victory” and lastly “The Finale”.

Photo: Cover of Iranian composer Mohammadreza Aliqoli’s album “Nasser”.

