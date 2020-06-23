Annual handicraft exports fetch Khuzestan over $5 million 

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from the southwestern province of Khuzestan reached $5.1 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 19), provincial tourism chief has said.

The lion’s share of handicrafts was exported to Persian Gulf littoral states as well as Pakistan, China and Iraq, CHTN quoted Shokrollah Qasemi as saying on Tuesday.

Traditional glassware, kilim carpets, zilou floor coverings, wicker works, pottery, traditional jewelry and copper products composed the major share of exports, the official added.

Some 17 high-quality works by artisans in the province were also awarded the National Seal of Excellence during the last year, he added.

Khuzestan province is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System yet it is a region of raw beauty where its visitors could spend weeks exploring. The province is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts whose crafters inherited from their preceding generations.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces.

Back in May, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian noted that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, suitcase exports of handicrafts were completely stopped since the month of Esfand (the last month of the year), and official exports of handicrafts experienced a steep decline.”

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

ABU/MG

