Photographer Omid Heidarifar’s work on faith wins award at HIPA competition

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Omid Heidarifar has won the People’s Choice Award at the HIPA Instagram Photo Contest.

The contest was organized by the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) on the theme of faith during May.

Heidarifar received the award for a single photo that depicts a Muslim couple praying among the rubble after the 2017 earthquake in the Sarepole Zahab region in western Iran, the organizers announced on Sunday.

“This photo shows the people keep their faith in God’s mercy despite their fate in difficult times after the devastating earthquake,” Heidarifar has said about his photo.

Ahmed Alibrahim from Saudi Arabia is another winner of the HIPA Instagram Competition. His photo shows a man clad in a different costume from those worn by other pilgrims in Mecca.

The other winners were Jassim Mohamed Alshakhoori from Bahrain, and Rene B. Bernal and Mark Athony Agtay, both from the Philippines.

The HIPA Instagram Photo Contest is organized every month and in June, the theme is “shadows” and the organizers have asked photographers to submit works in monochrome.

The Hamdan International Photography Award has been established by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Photo: Iranian photographer Omid Heidarifar’s photo won the People’s Choice Award at the HIPA Instagram Photo Contest in Dubai on June 21, 2020.

