“Coriolanus” to go on stage in Tehran again 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mostafa Kushki will restage William Shakespeare’s play “Coriolanus” at the Tehran Independent Theater next month.

The Tehran Independent Theater Company performed “Coriolanus” at the International Theater Festival of Kerala (ITFOK) in the Indian city of Thrissur in January.

The play was also staged in Tehran twice in 2016 and 2019.

The five-act play “Coriolanus” is a tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written between 1605 and 1608. The play is based on the life of the legendary Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus.



In the play, Roman General Coriolanus fails to win the support of his people and loses the position of Consul. He then allies with his enemy Tullus Aufidius and swears to take revenge on his city.

Photo: Members of director Mostafa Kushki’s troupe perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Tehran Independent Theater on July 17, 2016. (Tehran Picture Agency/Milad Beheshti)

