Iran’s cultural attaché meets Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s dean 

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural attaché in Greece, Mohammad Helmi, has met with the dean of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Dimitra Papadopoulou, to discuss expansion of cultural and academic relations between the two countries.

The two sides signed an agreement to begin teaching Persian language and literature at the university to bring the two nations closer to one another.

Papadopoulou said that the agreement, which comprises all the cultural and academic fields, is complete and practical.

He added that so far the university has signed agreements with several centers across the world, but the agreement with Iran will be a useful one especially with the students studying at the Theology Faculty.

Helmi also said that the agreement will help increase academic relations between the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and top universities in Iran such as the universities of Tehran, Shahid Beheshti and Allameh Tabatabai.

He also pointed to the fine potential of Iranian religious centers in Iran especially in the city of Qom, and said that the academic and research centers are active in this city and the students of theology can make the best use of them.

Helmi next donated a collection of 70 reference books in the various languages of Arabic, English and Greece to the Faculty of Theology at the university.

Photo: A view of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece.

